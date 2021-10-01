September Weather

By Gary Scott on October 1, 2021 at 11:18am

Things warmed up and dried out last month in Jacksonville.

Precipitation tumbled in September. There was a little over 2 and a half inches of rain in September. Since the turn of the century, rainfall in September has averaged a little over 3 and a half inches. That’s an inch short of normal last month.

An inch and 2 tenths of the total last month fell on the 20th and 21st.

But, Jacksonville still is running about nearly six inches above normal for the year.

The average temperature last month was also warmer than normal. The mercury averaged a little over 70 degrees in September. That’s 5 degrees hotter than usual.

There were 5 days when the temperature reached 90 or better, and 24 days when the mercury hit 80 or better.

A typical day in September saw the mercury rise to 83 and a half, and fall to just under 57 at night.

The hottest day was on the 29th with a 92 degree reading. The coldest was 45 on the 23rd.

WLDS-WEAI is a reporting station for the National Weather Service.