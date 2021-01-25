Series of Suspicious Brush Fires Under Investigation

By Benjamin Cox on January 24, 2021 at 6:19pm

A series of brush fires in rural Morgan and Cass counties on Saturday are under investigation.

The first call for brush fires came in to the Arenzville Fire Department at 7:57PM Saturday night near Crooked Lane South in rural Arenzville.

At 8:03PM, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and Meredosia Fire Department received a report of a grass fire in the 2300 block of St. Paul’s Church Road in rural Arenzville.

At 8:12PM, West Central Dispatch received a report of another brush fire near the intersection of Poor Farm Road and Stricker Road in rural Jacksonville.

The final call for 3 brush fires came in from Hart’s Gravel Road and Neelyville Road in rural Chapin to the Jacksonville Fire Department and Chapin Fire Department.

No cause has been listed at this time and none of the fire departments have released information on these fires at this time.