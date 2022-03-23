Service Restored to Menard County 911 Center

By Jeremy Coumbes on March 23, 2022 at 3:04pm

Service has been restored to the Menard County 911 dispatch center.

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reported last night at 6 PM that AT&T services in Petersburg and other areas throughout the county were experiencing outages last night.

AT&T Service was restored to the county around 5:15 this morning. The Menard County Sheriff’s Office says the outage was due to a cut fiber optic cable line.

9-1-1 service remained available throughout the outage. However, calls were diverted to neighboring counties and then re-routed.

In an update at 2:40 pm, Menard County Sheriff’s Office announced all phone service has been restored to the 911 center and all systems are operational.