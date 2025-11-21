Services set for Father Joe Ring

By Gary Scott on November 21, 2025 at 11:35am

A long time parishioner at Our Saviour Catholic Church remembers Father Joe Ring as someone who cared deeply about the future of the church and the two schools in Jacksonville.

Father Joe Ring died yesterday about noon in St Louis, after fighting through four surgeries on his heart and lungs this past month. Ring was 66.

Bob Zeller grew up around Jacksonville, and returned to the city after living in the Chicago suburbs for a while.

Zeller had a close relationship with Father Ring.

He would go to mass in Springfield where Father Ring was assigned, and talk to him after mass.

Zeller says Father Ring fought to bring parishioners back to the pews after COVID and he was succeeding.

He says it was clear that Father Joe cared about people.

A prayer service will be held Sunday at 1:30 at Our Saviour, and visitation will run from 2 to 6 at the church. A funeral mass will be at 11 Monday morning at Our Saviour.