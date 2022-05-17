Services to Suspend Next Week as Morgan County Health Department Gears Up for Move to New Facility

The Morgan County Health Department will soon be suspending all services.

The health department will be closing for services beginning next week as preparations to move into their new home on East State Street are already underway.

The health department purchased one of the buildings on the former MacMurray College campus during the auction in November of 2020. The former Putnam-Springer building located at the corner of South Clay and East State Streets will serve as the new home beginning June 1st.

Morgan County Health Department Administrator Dale Bainter says the department will have to suspend services to complete the large move to their new home.

“It’s not really a closure, we’re going to suspend services temporarily while we are moving into our new location. So we will be closed with no services May 25th, 26th, and 27th, the 31st being a holiday for Memorial Day, the 31st we will then be doing the final transition into our new space and ready to go on June 1st.”

The new facility will give the Morgan County Health Department much more room than the current location in the former Bills Star Market Building on West State Street. The Health Department will go from approximately 6,000 square feet to about 20,000.

The move has come after much work to the former Putnam-Springer building was needed to convert what was designed for learning spaces into exam rooms and facilities suitable for healthcare.

The building also needed a parking lot and a new roof when it was acquired. The Health Department had hopes of being in the new facility last fall and then by the first of the year, however, delays slowed the renovation project due to the availability of material with the continuing supply chain issues being felt across the globe.

Bainter says there is still some work that needs to be completed at the new site, but it is now move-in ready and he and his staff are taking advantage of the time around the long holiday weekend to get everything moved over and set up for business on Wednesday, June 1st.

He says they are currently contacting and rescheduling appointments that were made for next week before the move-in date was known.

The Morgan County Health Department will soon be located at 425 East State Street. For more information, log onto morganhd.com.