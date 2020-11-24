Settlement Reached in Home Depot Data Breach

A settlement has been reached in the 2014 Home Depot data security breach.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul along with the Attorneys General of Connecticut and Texas, leading a coalition of 46 in total, announced today a $17.5 million settlement with the home improvement giant, resolving the investigation into the 2014 data breach that exposed the payment card information of approximately 40 million Home Depot customers nationwide.

Illinois is set to receive more than $1.3 million in the agreement.

The breach occurred when hackers gained access to The Home Depot’s network and deployed malware that enabled them for a period of time to obtain the payment card information of Home Depot customers who used self-checkout lanes at Home Depot stores throughout the U.S.

In addition to the $17.5 million total payment to the states, The Home Depot has agreed to implement and maintain a series of data security practices designed to strengthen its information security program and safeguard the personal information of consumers.