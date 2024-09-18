Seufert to Perform One-Man Show at Library Depicting D.H. Lawrence’s Time in the American Southwest

The Jacksonville Public Library is hosting a one-man show that will transport the audience to the American southwest with one of the early 20th Century’s biggest literary giants.

Dr. Rober Seufert, Professor Emeritus of English of MacMurray College, will perform D.H. Lawrence in Old and New Mexico tonight at 7PM.

Seufert says that he first performed the show more than 40 years ago, but has decided to bring it out once again to show a new generation of audiences the breadth of Lawrence’s work. Seufert says he became fascinated with Lawrence’s work at a young age for his depth and his ability to branch off into multiple subjects from human psychology, education, and as a travel writer and naturalist. He says people mostly know Lawrence as a sex writer, but they shouldn’t limit their impressions of him on those works. Most people, even those who lived around Lawrence in the early 1920s, didn’t know about his writings on Mexico, New Mexico, and his travels along both coasts in North America. Seufert hopes the show will provide an introduction to the writer for some, and a re-acquaintance for others.

The show is absolutely free to attend. Doors will open at 6:30. For more information or to plan for accommodations, please call 217-243-5435 or email Adult Services Librarian Ali Jones at ajones@jaxpl.org.