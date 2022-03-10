Several Area Basketball Players Receive All-State Honorable Mentions

The Illinois Associated Press released the All State Boys’ Basketball teams today. The teams are voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers, broadcasters and internet-site reporters. All media members covering high school basketball in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Compiled by Steve Tappa of MC22 and QCSportsNet (formerly of the Moline Dispatch and the Rock Island Argus). Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. A five-player first team and five-player second team were selected in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.

CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION

IN ORDER OF POINTS: Tate Kunzeman, Griggsville-Perry (5-11, Sr., PG) 12; Gus Abell, Jacksonville Routt (6-5, Sr., C) 8; Ryan Snow, Concord Triopia (6-2, Jr., F) 6.

CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION

IN ORDER OF POINTS: Gavin Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA (6-2, Jr., G) 8.

CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION

IN ORDER OF POINTS: Jake Hamilton, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-4, Jr., G) 41; Zack Hawkinson, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-5, Jr., G) 15.