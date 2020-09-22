Several Area Legislators Sign Letter Asking For No Retention To Justice Thomas Kilbride to IL Supreme Court

Several area federal and state legislators are asking for voters to vote against the retention of Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride. In a letter by the Illinois GOP yesterday, the group says that 500 elected officials, community leaders, and activists from across the 3rd Judicial District have signed asking for a ‘NO’ vote on November 3rd for Kilbride’s retention, who they accuse of being a pawn of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

IL GOP Chairman Tim Schneider cites Kilbride’s campaign receiving $2.8 million in campaign financing from Madigan’s various accounts in the state as the direct link to Madigan’s wishes. Schneider also said that Kilbride’s rulings against pension reform, tort reform, term limits, fair legislative districting, and medical malpractice caps have been bad for the citizens of the state.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood, 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis, 47th District State Senator Jil Tracy, 87th District Representative Tim Butler, and 93rd District Representative Norine Hammond were among the 500 officials to sign off on the letter against Kilbride yesterday.

Various GOP legislators are expected to hold rallies at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, the Peoria County Courthouse, and the Rock Island GoP Headquarters today denouncing Kilbride as a candidate.