Several Area LLCC Students Qualify for SkillsUSA State Competition in April

Several area students qualified for the 2025 Illinois SkillsUSA Competition after earning high scores at the SkillsUSA Regional Competition held last month at LLCC and the Capital Area Career Center in Springfield.

The regional competition showcased the expertise of students competing in automotive and diesel technologies, welding and welding fabrication, culinary arts, and baking and pastry arts.

SkillsUSA, a national organization dedicated to preparing students for success in skilled careers, provides hands-on competitions that test industry knowledge, problem-solving abilities and technical skills. Participants compete in real-world scenarios judged by industry professionals, with top performers advancing to the state-level competition held in April in Peoria.

A list of students from the area who qualified include:

Automotive Service Technology: Cory Dixon, Meredosia; David Griefzu, Auburn; Carlos Fuentes, Beardstown; Corey Maasen, Jacksonville; Braden Snyder, Jacksonville; Michael Stewart, Jacksonville.

Diesel Equipment Technology: James Adkins, Franklin; Allie Dzierwa, New Berlin; Erik Keeton, Waverly; Alec Poos, Pleasant Plains; Gavin Rynders, Greenfield; Garrett Sheehan, Concord; Keenan Wine, Pittsfield.

Heating, Ventilation, A/C and Refrigeration (HVACR): Aydin Folker, Jacksonville.

Heavy Equipment Operator: Colton Decker; Allie Dzierwa; Erik Keeton; Gavin Rynders; Garrett Sheehan.

Students competing at the Illinois SkillsUSA State Conference in Peoria in April have the opportunity to qualify for the National SkillsUSA Championships to be held in Atlanta, Ga., in June.To learn more about LLCC’s workforce career training, visit www.llcc.edu/workforce.

