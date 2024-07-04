Several Area Zip Codes Added to IDPH’s High-Risk Lead Poisoning List

The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced an expanded list of high-risk ZIP codes, increasing mandatory testing for lead exposure of children who live within those areas. 148 new zip codes, representing parts of 60 Illinois counties, have been added to the list this year, bringing the total of high-risk ZIP codes to almost 1,200.

Several zip codes in the WLDS/WEAI listening area have been added to the list, including locations in Adams, Calhoun, Macoupin, Morgan, and Sangamon counties. The full list of at-risk zip codes can be found at this link.

Under Illinois law, any child residing in a high-risk ZIP code is to be tested automatically at 12 and 24 months. All children six years of age and younger are required to be assessed for lead exposure through the use of a questionnaire administered by a pediatrician. In addition, children who fall into other risk categories spelled out in the questionnaire are also tested.

High-risk ZIP codes are determined through an algorithm that assesses a number of different risk factors.

Under current Illinois law, blood tests which come back with lead levels in excess of five micrograms per deciliter require a public health intervention. This includes a home inspection to determine the source of the lead contamination. If lead is found, the inspector will work with the homeowner to remove the sources of lead. In addition, there will also be a visit from a public health nurse who will educate the family on ways to protect children from the harmful effects of lead.