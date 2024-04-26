Several Local Fire Departments Are Recipients of OSFM Small Equipment Grant Funding

Several local volunteer fire departments and ambulance services were on the list of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s 2024 Small Equipment Grant Program today.

A total of $4 million was awarded to 165 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

The OSFM received 417 applications, requesting around $9.5 million in funding for this grant period. Grant recipients in the listening area include the Versailles Fire Protection District, the Hardin Fire Protection District, the Calhoun County Volunteer Ambulance Service, the North Calhoun Fire Protection District, the Chandlerville Fire Department, the Virginia Volunteer Fire Department, the Arenzville Fire Protection District; the White Hall, Roodhouse, Carrollton, Virden, Girard and Spring Creek Fire Protection Districts, the Griggsville Fire Department, Auburn Fire & Rescue, the New Berlin-Island Grove Fire Protection District, and Winchester EMS.