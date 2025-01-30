Several Receive Jail Sentences In Morgan County Court This Week

Several jail sentences have been given in Morgan County Circuit Court over the last two days.

20-year old Montiara S. McGee of the 800 block of North Main Street pleaded guilty to class 4 felony aggravated fleeing or eluding police. McGee was arrested by Jacksonville Police on July 6th after fleeing a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Clay Avenue McGee was also cited for obstructing a peace officer and disobeying a stop sign. McGee was arrested again by Jacksonville Police on the afternoon of August 15th in the parking lot of Springfield Clinic in the first block of Founders Lane after reportedly waiting with an armed subject attempting to fight with someone inside the clinic. McGee’s other charges were dropped per the plea agreement on Monday. Judge Jeffrey Tobin sentenced McGee to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 6 months of mandatory supervised release, and ordered her to pay a $500 fine. McGee was given credit for 163 days served in the Morgan County Jail.

50-year old Robert W. Branch, listed as homeless pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance yesterday in Morgan County Court. Branch was arrested in a traffic stop on April 9, 2024. Branch also received subsequent drug arrests over the following months, as well as failing to appear in court on multiple occasions. Branch was sentenced to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 6 months of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500 county fine. The court recommended placement in a facility for drug and alcohol treatment. Branch’s remaining charges were dropped per the plea. He was given credit for 4 days served in the Morgan County Jail.

34-year old Ceola A. Gardner of the 300 block of East Independence pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a security guard, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Gardner is said to have attacked at security on the evening of June 28, 2024 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, and was later arrested by Jacksonville Police. Gardner was sentenced to 80 days in the Morgan County Jail, 6 months of conditional discharge, and ordered to pay a $500 county fine. She was given credit for 2 days served in jail.

30-year old Ashley N. Meyers of Waverly pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams Wednesday in Morgan County Court. Myers was arrested in a traffic stop by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies on October 13, 2023. Myers already had a warrant out for her arrest on charges of retail theft, aggravated fleeing of police, theft, and driving on a revoked license at the time. Meyers was arrested again on May 17, 2024 in Springfield by Springfield Police on multiple charges related to organized crime activity. She pleaded guilty in Sangamon County Court to a burglary charge on December 4, 2024 and received a 4 year prison sentence. Meyers was sentenced to a 3 year prison sentence Wednesday in Morgan County Court for charges in this county that will run concurrently. She was also sentenced to 6 months of mandatory supervised release, ordered to pay a $500 fine. All other Morgan County charges were dismissed per the plea. She was given 16 days credit for time served in the Morgan County Jail.

A Jacksonville man arrested Tuesday morning sleeping in a homeowner’s basement, got a rude awakening in Morgan County Court Wednesday afternoon after his arrest. 36-year old Michael T. Davidson of the 300 block of East Independence was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 6 months of mandatory supervised release, and had all original, fines, fees, and court costs reimposed from a 2023 conviction on a possession of methamphetamine case. Davidson was wanted at the time of his arrest for failure to appear in Morgan County Court on a petition to revoke probation on the 2023 charges.

56-year old Lawrence A. Jackson of the 700 block of North East Street pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing of police Wednesday in Morgan County Circuit Court. Jackson was was arrested last year in a traffic stop by Jacksonville Police on the charge after a short pursuit. Jackson was wanted at the time on a petition to revoke probation on an aggravated DUI charge as well as driving with a revoked license. Jackson was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 6 months of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500 fine. He was given credit for 6 days served in the Morgan County Jail.