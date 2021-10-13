Several Teams Drop Out of AP Coaches Football Poll as Playoff Picture Takes Shape

Several teams who have been on the AP Top 10 Coaches Football Poll have dropped off completely as the playoff picture takes shape and the final two weeks of the regular season are left.

The Central State 8 returns just two teams to the poll this week. Rochester (6-1) retains its #1 rank in Class 5A after defeating Chatham-Glenwood 49-28. They stay home to face Southeast this week. Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-1) also retains its #2 rank in Class 4A after beating Decatur-MacArthur last week 34-13. They also stay home this week to face Normal U-High.

The Sangamo Conference had a couple of teams move up in their respective ranks. Williamsville (6-1) moves up two spots to #3 in Class 3A after thrashing Pleasant Plains 75-7 this past week. They are on the road this week to face New Berlin. Maroa-Forsyth (6-1) hangs at #4 this week in Class 2A after winning against PORTA A/C 47-6. After entering the poll last week, Athens (6-1) moves up a spot this week to #8 in 2A after beating Pittsfield last week 52-6. In what is likely the biggest match-up this week in the area, Athens heads to Maroa-Forsyth. Whoever wins likely gains a 1 or 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs for 2A. Rushville-Industry (6-1) continues to bubble under the Top 10 in Class 2A. They picked up forfeit win versus Astoria VIT as they could not field a team last week. RI hosts Monmouth-United at home on Friday night.

Class 1A saw the biggest shake up this week with only two teams from the WIVC in the ranks. Carrollton (6-1) jumps to the top of the poll at #1 after cruising to a 60-28 victory over ranked West Central (5-2). West Central falls out of the Top 10 from #8 last week to a Honorable Mention this week. Camp Point (6-1) slips one spot to #4 this week after beating Beardstown 60-28 last week. They head to White Hall this week to face North Greene. Brown County (5-2) slips to Honorable Mention status after losing in the waning minutes against Mendon-Unity 34-26 last week. They visit Greenfield-Northwestern (5-2) who has fallen out of the poll. GNW shut out Pleasant Hill 50-0 last week. With a win at home versus Brown County, they could likely re-visit the poll next week.

A handful of teams still have the ability to get to 5 wins in the area to stamp their ticket to the playoffs.

In the Central State 8, Decatur MacArthur (3-3), Jacksonville (3-4), Normal U-High (3-4), and Southeast (3-4) are all still in the mix. U-High has the toughest road facing SHG and Rochester in the final two weeks. Southeast follows with a similar tough road with Rochester then Springfield High the last two weeks. MacArthur gets Springfield High and Jacksonville for their final date. Jacksonville has to also take one on the road at Decatur Eisenhower this week. The JHS-Decatur Mac game will likely be who decides who gets to play football in November the final week of the season.

In the Sangamo Conference, Pittsfield (3-4) and Riverton (3-4) remain in the hunt. Both teams have a hard road ahead. Pittsfield faces PORTA this week and 3A #3 Williamsville the final week of the season. Riverton’s road is equally tough as they face Auburn this week and 2A #4 Maroa the final date of the regular season.

In the WIVC, Beardstown (3-4) still has a shot to make the playoffs as they face Calhoun and Pleasant Hill over the final two weeks in cross conference match-ups.