Sex & Violent Offender Against Youth Compliance Checks Net 3 Arrests in Macoupin

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of a recent sex offender and violent offender against children compliance check in the county.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl says three people were arrested after compliance checks found they were not in compliance with registration requirements.

41 year old Ronnie W. Swann of Bunker Hill has been charged with failure to register as a violent offender against youth. Swann is awaiting a first appearance in court.

58 year old Jerald P. Bailey of Nilwood has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender. He is currently being held at the Macoupin County Jail. Bailey will have a preliminary hearing with counsel on Thursday, September 8th.

36 year old Keithen A. Stilwell of Chesterfield has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Stilwell is also awaiting a first appearance in court.

All have been charged through the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office.