Sexting Lesson Requirement Passes, Heads to Governor

Text messaging etiquette will now be required as a part of sex education in Illinois High Schools. House Bill 24 requires public schools that offer sex education curricula to include a lesson about the risks of sexting is hitting the governor’s desk. The bill passed the Senate on Friday 42-12.

State Senator Steve Stadelman of Rockford says the curriculum will discuss the real-life consequences of sending nude and provocative messages over text messaging. Stadelman says that with new technology comes new lessons: “The last time the curricula was updated technology had suddenly changed. Students need to be aware of the dangers and consequences of sending and sharing sexually explicit messages online.”

The legislation would require schools that offer a sex education course or unit to revise their current curricula to include an age-appropriate lesson on sexting. Stadelman says it will provide realities to what children may think is a harmless act at the time. The bill now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker.