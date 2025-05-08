Sexual Abuse Charges Re-filed vs Breckon

By Gary Scott on May 8, 2025 at 5:40am

The Greene County state’s attorney’s office has refiled a sexual abuse case that was dismissed a year ago.

Greene county state’s attorney Craig Grummell refiled two class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor charges against 49-year-old Ryan Breckon of Carrollton. Grummel filed the charges April 25th.

Former Greene County state’s attorney Caleb Briscoe told WLDS news that he dismissed the original case with leave to reinstate in January of last year because of the difficulty of a scheduling conflict of the state’s chief witness…the alleged victim in the care.

Greene County sheriff Rob McMillen said he initiated the investigation in February of 2021 when a victim between 13 and 17 came forward and claimed Breckon had sexual contact with the victim.

That investigation lasted 16 months.

Briscoe had said the victim was pursing a career in the military, and the state was waiting on a permanent assignment for the victim before pursuing the case.

Breckon is being represented by Mark Gillingham who has filed a not guilty plea on behalf of Breckon. Gillingham has asked for a jury trial, and Breckon is set to make his first appearance May 19th.