Shafer Wins Davidsmeyer Photo Contest

A long-time resident of the Winchester area will have her photo displayed in a local General Assembly member’s office for the near future.

100th District State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer announced yesterday that Jeanmarie Shafer of Winchester had won the second round of his district-wide photo contest.

Shafer is an amateur photographer who works as a paraprofessional at Murrayville Elementary School. The winning photo depicts a Heli Team crop-dusting helicopter making a turn onto a field. According to a Scott County Times report, the photo was taken just northwest of Winchester.

The photo contest is running until the end of the year, with one more winner set to be chosen in October. Individuals who are chosen will have their photograph hung in Davidsmeyer’s Springfield Office and will be invited to view it.

Rules on the photography contest can be found on Davidsmeyer’s social media and official website.