Sharp Increase in New COVID Cases, Two Deaths Reported in Morgan Over the Last Week

New cases of COVID-19 took a sharp rise in Morgan County over the last week, with more deaths attributed to the virus confirmed.

The Morgan County Health Department confirmed 131 new cases of COVID-19 since last Monday, November 29th, bringing the total of active cases to 155 with five people hospitalized.

The number of outbreaks has also grown over the last week with new outbreaks reported at Cedarhurst and Bright Beginnings each having three cases confirmed. The Pointe of Jacksonville is now up to 20 confirmed cases while the Morgan County Jail now has 9 cases confirmed.

The Morgan County Health Department also confirmed Monday that two additional Morgan County resident deaths have been attributed to the virus. A woman in her 80’s died at a long-term care facility in early October and a man in his 50’s passed away in an area hospital on November 21st.

The confirmations bring the total number of deaths attributed to the virus in Morgan County to 125 to date.