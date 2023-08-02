Sheedy Shores WineGarden to Close

An area wine stop is set to close at the end of the season.

The Springfield Business Journal reports that Sheedy Shores WineGarden in Loami is closing.

Mike and Gloria Sheedy opened the wine garden in 2015 at their home. The Sheedys say they are closing down to spend more time to travel and visit family who have moved out of the area. Mike Sheedy is continuing his medical practice in Chatham.

Mike Sheedy told the journal that they are not planning to sell any of the equipment or furnishings, as they do intend to continue hosting at least a couple events each year, such as the Positively Summer Music Festival and the annual boat regatta fundraiser for Special Olympics.