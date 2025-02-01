Sheriff Thanks Volunteers as More Information Released on Recovery of Missing Scott County Man

More information has become available in the recovery of a Scott County man who had been missing since early January.

According to Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen this afternoon, at approximately 5:00 pm Thursday, a pair of area hunters were checking traps in an area near the Scott-Greene County line when they saw in a field what looked like a human body.

Law enforcement confirmed the body was that of 54-year-old Kenny Eugene Gauges of rural Glasgow. Sheriff McMillen said Gauges was found by a fence row at the end of a field a few yards inside Greene County and approximately a half mile east of his residence.

Gauges was reported missing after he was last seen on Patterson Road in the vicinity of his home near Glasgow on the afternoon of Thursday, January 9th.

Law enforcement from Scott and Greene Counties along with volunteers conducted multiple searches of the area since then without success. Sheriff McMillen says Gauges was found in a remote area only accessible by field roads that could not be seen from any main roads.

Sheriff McMillen says members of law enforcement, family, and other volunteers joined in the search for Kenny which at one point included an airplane that assisted by looking in areas searchers on the ground could not access due to the winter weather conditions.

He says a great deal of thanks goes to all those who helped in the search. “The Sheriff’s Department and Greene County and Scott County communities are grateful for the volunteers- everyone that came out on the 13th, and then again on the 17th to help in the search. K9s were used on the 17th as well as volunteer help and there was just a lot of volunteer time.

A lot of people just wanted to help, and we appreciate all the assistance that was put forth toward searches there by the volunteers. We do this for a living, but there was a lot of people who gave up time from their days and braved the elements, so we want to make sure they are recognized for the assistance, and I’m sure the family has a lot of gratitude for that too.”

Sheriff McMillen says that based on the initial investigation they believe no foul play was involved and Gauges likely succumbed to the elements. Greene County Coroner Brady Milnes says an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday in Bloomington with the McLean County forensic pathologist.

Kenny Gauges’s family confirmed via social media early Friday that he had been found, and said more information will come following completion of the autopsy.