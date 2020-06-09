Sheriff’s Departments Seeking Info on Rash of Mailbox Damage in S.W. Cass and N.W. Morgan Counties

Cass County and Morgan County Sheriff’s Departments are investigating mailbox damage in southwestern Cass County and northwestern Morgan County.

According to a post on the Cass County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the departments say any homeowners in the area of Boulevard and Hagener Road that have security cameras are asked to check any footage that may be helpful in the investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 217-452-7718, or the Morgan county Sheriff’s Office at 243-6123,

Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass County by calling 217-243-7300, or by clicking the leave a tip button on the homepage at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com