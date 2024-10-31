Sheriff’s Deputy Impersonation Scam Circulating in Sangamon County

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam circulating that has someone impersonating a supposed representative of their office.

The Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a caller identifying as “Deputy Craig Law” who said he works with the office. The caller then tells victims they have a warrant out their arrest and demands money to clear up the matter.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that they would never request money over the phone under any circumstance. They are reminding residents that they should not give out personal information when answering to unknown callers.

This includes financial information, which should never be given away until verifying the validity of the caller’s identity.

If you are able, take down as much information you can from these scam calls and then hang up and report them to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6886.