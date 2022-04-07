Sheriff’s Office Investigating Boat Theft

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information while investigating a recent burglary.

According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties, unknown persons entered a garage in the 2000 block of State Highway 100 near Meredosia sometime between March 12th and April 2nd.

According to the report, a red 1997 17’ Maxum speed boat on a gray Escort single axle boat trailer was taken from the garage. Officials indicate the trailer and boat may have sustained damage during the theft.

Crime Stoppers is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”