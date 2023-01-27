Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on Rural Morgan Burglary

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in its investigation into a recent burglary.

According to a Morgan, Scott & Cass County Crime Stoppers report, sometime in the last 3 months unknown person(s) entered a farm building in the 600 block of Trinity Church Road in Northwestern Morgan County. Once inside the building, the unknown persons removed various hand tools, cordless power tools, and a chainsaw.

Crime Stoppers is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be payout. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.