Sheriff’s Office Warns of Recent Phone Scam Targeting Morgan County Businesses

Morgan County area residents are being warned of a new phone scam.

According to a press release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office this morning, a business in rural Morgan County and another located within the City of Jacksonville have reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the corporate office of the business.

The scam caller then tells the employee they need to take money from the cash drawer or safe and deposit it into a bitcoin account at another location.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public if they receive a call similar to this, to contact the sheriff’s office or their local police before following through with the request.