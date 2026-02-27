Sheurman Appointed to WIEDA

By Benjamin Cox on February 27, 2026 at 4:30pm

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has appointed Gina Sheurman to serve as a member of the Western Illinois Economic Development Authority. The appointment awaits confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

Sheurman currently is Executive Director of the Pike County Chamber & Economic Development Corporation in Pittsfield. She has been involved with the Pike County Chamber and EDC for many years and has previously led community business initiatives in the region.

Prior to that position, she worked as Human Resources and Compliance System Manager at Farmers State Bank.

Sheurman continues to hold leadership roles with John Wood Community College, serving as a previous President of the Southeast Advisory Committee and the College Foundation. She remains a member of the JWCC Foundation as a past president.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies and Public Relations from Quincy University and her Master of Business Administration from University of Illinois Springfield. She has also previously served as a volunteer in the Griggsville-Perry school district.