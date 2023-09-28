Shipman Village Trustee Charged with Misconduct, Forgery, Wire Fraud

By Benjamin Cox on September 28, 2023 at 2:34pm

A former village treasurer in Macoupin County has been charged with multiple counts of official misconduct, forgery and theft by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office announced today that 45-year old Elizabeth Robinson of Shipman has been charged with two counts of Class 1 felony theft, Class 2 felony theft, Class 3 felony forgery, Class 3 felony wire fraud, and 10 counts of Class 3 felony official misconduct.

Robinson faces a possibility of up to 45 years in prison.

According to Raoul, Robinson used her position as Shipman village treasurer in 2021 to pay herself payroll she was not entitled to by forging signatures on unauthorized village checks. She also allegedly used village funds to pay personal bills, including utility bills and rent on personal storage units, through electronic payments. Raoul’s office alleges that Robinson misused between $10,000 and $65,000

in village funds through payments to herself and on personal costs.

The Illinois State Police led the investigation into Robinson’s alleged misconduct.

Robinson was currently serving as a village trustee, with re-election due in 2025.

Robinson’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 16th in Macoupin County Circuit Court.