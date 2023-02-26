Shipman Woman Dead in Shooting

A Shipman woman died earlier today after being shot inside of her home.

WBGZ & Riverbender report that police, the Bunker Hill Rescue Squad, and the Medora Ambulance responded to a shots fired incident with injuries at a home in the 500 block of Young Lane at around 1:30pm. A male subject with facial injuries and a female with a gunshot wound were treated at the scene. Police say the shooter in the incident had fled the residence southbound. The woman was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The male subject was transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. According to WBGZ, the three subjects are believed to have lived together at the Shipman address.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody in Cottage Hills by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at around 1:45pm. According to WBGZ, the suspected male shooter was taken into custody after what the Madison County Sheriff’s Department describes as a tense standoff with a suicidal male who was armed with a handgun. The alleged suspect has now been transferred to the custody of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.