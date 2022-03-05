Shirley Madigan Out at Illinois Arts Council

Shirley Madigan, chairman of the Illinois Arts Council Agency and wife of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, left, appears before an Illinois House committee meeting Thursday, April 17, 2014, in Chicago. She's been chairman since 1983. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

The fallout of the Michael Madigan’s federal indictment has stretched to his family.

The wife of the former Illinois House Speaker has been ousted from her long-time position as the chair of the Illinois Arts Council. Governor JB Pritzker removed Shirley Madigan as chair of the organization this week.

On Thursday, Pritzker told the press that he spoke with Michael Madigan on Tuesday saying he was making changes at the Illinois Arts Council.

In a letter obtained by Capitol Fax, Shirley Madigan announced on Thursday she was stepping away from the arts council due to personal reasons.

Shirley Madigan had been with the arts council since 1983. Pritzker says that the decision was made before her husband’s indictment and that he wants to take the arts council in a new direction.