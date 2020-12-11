Shooting In Springfield’s West End, Suspects At Large

A shooting has taken place outside of a Wendy’s in Springfield’s west end. Multiple reports say that alleged suspects driving a dark green pickup with duck tape on the driver’s side window fired shots near Wendy’s located at 2901 Lindbergh Boulevard at approximately 7:35PM.

Eye witness descriptions say the suspects are two black males, both armed and wearing COVID-19 masks. One suspect was described as having twists. They left the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

A witness told WAND News they heard 15-20 gunshots, a pause and then another 10 gunshots in the area. A WAND News crew member said that a person was being carried away on a stretcher. At least one ambulance was at the restaurant. Another eye witness said that EMS crews had performed CPR on an individual at the scene. An eye witness photo of the scene shows a silver van in the Wendy’s drive thru with supposed bullet holes.

A heavy police presence remains in the area as a search has begun for the vehicle. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.