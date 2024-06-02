Shooting Near Downtown Jacksonville Injures One

The Jacksonville Police responded to an early morning shooting on Sunday near Downtown Jacksonville that injured one person.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police, shortly before 5AM on Sunday, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of South Mauvaisterre Street. While officers were responding to the area, West Central Dispatch received a call from Jacksonville Memorial Hospital advising a subject had arrived at the Emergency Room with an injury sustained from a gunshot. The investigation revealed the victim had received the injury in the 400 block of South Mauvaisterre Street.

The incident appears to be isolated and through the investigation it is believed that the suspect and the victim know each other. The victim is in stable condition and was uncooperative with police in identifying the suspect that fired the shot causing the injury.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass County Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.