Shooting Near Turner High Rise Building Leaves One Dead

A man has died after an apparent shooting at the Turner High Rise Apartment Complex this morning. Jacksonville Police were called at approximately 5:23 this morning to the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard in reference to a report of gunshots being fired.

According to a press release from Jacksonville Police, officers searched the area while an unnamed 26 year old male victim was located and transported to Passavant Area Hospital by LifeStar EMS.

According to a separate release from Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson, the unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at Passavant at 6:52 this morning. The official cause of death is pending an autopsy and the identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin

Jacksonville Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The Jacksonville Police Department, Morgan County Coroner’s Office, and the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office are all handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers unit at 217-243-7300 or the Jacksonville Police Investigation Division at 217-479-4636.