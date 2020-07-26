Shooting on Fayette Nets 1 Arrest

Jacksonville Police were called to the 400 block of South Fayette at approximately 3:40 this morning to a report of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the victim and the suspect were both at the scene. The victim received a single gunshot wound and was transported by LifeStar EMS to Passavant Area Hospital for the injury. At the time of this report, the injury appeared to be non-life threatening.

After an initial investigation, police arrested 31 year old Artavius L McGee of that vicinity and charged him with aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.

The case remains under further investigation. Anyone with any information can contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Division at (217) 479-4630.