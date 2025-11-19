By Gary Scott on November 18, 2025 at 6:34pm

A new promotion to push the shopping experience in Jacksonville is being launched later this month by the Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It’s called “Shop Small, Win Big” It launches Black Friday, the day of after Thanskgiving.

Brittany Henry, the JACVB executive director says shoppers who spend $25 or more at any small, locally owned business or local restaurant in Jacksonville may submit the receipt for entry in the drawing.

They can be submitted by sending a photo via Facebook or Instagram message to the JACVB, or e mail a photo to visitors@jacksonvilleil.org, or text a photo to 371-2602.

A $250 winner will be selected each week, and a local business listed on the winning receipt gets $250.

In addition, to make it more attractive outside the city, anyone coming in from out of town will receive two entries per receipt with proof of residency.

More details are available at jacksonvilleil.org.