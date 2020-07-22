ShopKo Optical Introduces Teleoptometry Exams

Jacksonville eye patients at Shopko Optical may be getting a new experience when they set down in the exam chair. Teleoptometry eye exams, or virtual eye exams are now available. Angel Sims, Market Manager for ShopKo optical in Central Illinois, says there really isn’t much difference between a regular eye exam with an optometrist present and teleoptometry exam: “The patient sees the doctor, the optometrist, in real time via video conference and communicates with them live. It replicates a traditional face-to-face appointment. It lasts about 30 minutes. The results of the exam, including prescriptions, referrals, any kind of follow up information, are delivered to the patient and printed locally immediately following the appointment. The digital eye exams provide better accessibility and convenience to the patient scheduling experience while maintaining the same accuracy and quality of care that a patient would receive during a traditional eye exam.”

Sims says that a local technician will be in the office to walk the patient through any portion of the exam in the office. The exam devices are all still local but the doctor is able to access the phoropter to dial in your prescription for your glasses or contacts in real-time via a remote connection.

Sims says that some eye insurance companies are not on board with teleoptomery exams yet, and patients should check with their eye insurance prior to trying to schedule an appointment or else they will have to pay out of pocket.

Sims says that the new style of appointment has been highly successful: “In regards to the Jacksonville office’s performance that since they went live with teleoptometry, the office is ranked among the top performers of all 20 locations in the Shopko Optical family, with a near perfect NPS score, which is a survey for patients that is done at the end of the exam. The success rate has been great and the feedback from customers has been phenomenal.”

To certify coverage of teleoptometry or to book an eye exam with ShopKo Optical, call 217-245-6070 or visit shopko.com.