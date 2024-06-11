Shot Clock Starts for BB in 2026

By Gary Scott on June 11, 2024 at 12:40pm

The shot clock is coming to Illinois basketball starting in 2026.

Up to this point, the use of the shot clock was voluntary.

But, the Illinois High School Association board last night approved mandatory use of the clock for the 2026-27 season.

The 35-second shot clock will be required for usage in varsity girls and boys basketball games. Use of the shot clock for lower level games, such as JV games will be determined by conferences and via mutual agreement by competing teams in non conference games.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson says the voluntary use of the clock has prompted an overwhelming positive response from coaches and administrations.

He says the two season lead time will give schools time to make the adjustments.