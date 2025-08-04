Shots and Physicals Required for Schools

Reminders abound for parents of children and teens heading to school this month about what’s required before they head to class.

Jacquie Barringer is with the Morgan County Health Department. She says parents should start getting shots and physicals scheduled soon.

She says the requirements are the same as last year.

Barringer says children headed to pre-K and Head Start may be faced with certain requirements, and she urges people to check first. Children headed to kindergarten, 6th grade or teens who are becoming seniors this year, they all need physical exams.

Barringer says the types of shots required also has not changed.

She says kindergarten students will need DPT, MMR, polio and chicken pox immunizations. Those headed to 6th grade need to get T-DAP, and meningitis shots. There is also a push to get the HPV vaccine. Seniors need another meningitis shot.

Barringer says the only way to avoid the immunizations is to have a religious reason not to get shots.

She says any questions about where to go, either to the health department or to private providers, should be called in to the health department 245-5111.