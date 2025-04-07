Shots Fired at UIS

By Gary Scott on April 7, 2025 at 9:53am

Springfield Police are searching for a man who fired shots on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus early Sunday morning.

Capital City Now reports that the incident happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday near West Campus housing. A UIS spokesperson said, when officers arrived, the suspect had already left the scene. But, officers located several shell casings.

There were no injuries and no damage was reported.

Police are looking for a light-skinned black male with short dreadlocks. He was wearing denim shorts and a black long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UIS Police Department at 217-206-6690 or leave a tip with the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427.

