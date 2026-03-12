Shots Fired at Vehicle and Arrest in Pike County

By Gary Scott on March 12, 2026 at 6:23am

Pike County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Pike County man after investigating a report of shots fired on a vehicle.

Deputies have arrested 51-year-old Michael Guthrie of Nebo was arrested fpr aggravated discharge of a gun, and reckless discharge of a gun.

Deputies got a complaint Tuesday that vehicles had been hit by some type of ammo.

The sheriff’s department sought an arrest warrant, and picked him up a short time later.

A search warrant either has, or will be done at Guthrie’s home in Nebo.

Sheriff David Greenwood says the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be added. No injuries were reported.

Greenwood says the department got assistance from state police, the State police SWAT team, Spring Creek Fire Department and the Pike County state’s attorney.