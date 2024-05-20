Shots Fired in Rolling Acres Trailer Court Sunday

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2024 at 5:38am

Jacksonville Police are investigating a shots fired incident from Sunday afternoon in the Rolling Acres trailer court.

Officers were called to the trailer court at approximately 2:45 in the afternoon Sunday for a report of multiple gunshots fired outside of a residence. A witness reported seeing a light blue car drive by the residence and someone inside the vehicle discharging a firearm.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The incident remains under investigation. As of this morning, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.