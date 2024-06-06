Shots Fired In Same Area As Weekend Shooting

Jacksonville Police are investigating a shots fired incident from last night that occurred near a location where a person was shot over this past weekend.

Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shots fired called just before 8PM last night in the 400 block of South Mauvaisterre.

Upon arrival, officers determined that approximately 6 shots were fired in that vicinity after locating evidence. There were no injuries or damages reported.

The neighborhood is the same as the location where an unidentified man received a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. So far, the man has been uncooperative with detectives on identifying the suspect. Police said at the time they believed the shooting to be isolated.

Anyone with further information on either of these incidents is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass County Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.