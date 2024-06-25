Shots Fired Incident Near Popular Jacksonville Restaurant

By Benjamin Cox on June 25, 2024 at 5:55am

Jacksonville Police responded to a shots fired incident last night on the city’s east side.

A caller reported hearing shots fired in the 700 block of East College Avenue just down the street from My Buddy’s BBQ & Catering at approximately 9:15 last night.

The caller advised seeing three vehicles: a red car, a blue car, and a black Ford in the vicinity prior to the incident. No injuries were reported.

A subject in the area was later transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for injuries not related to the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.