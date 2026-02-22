Shots Fired on Mauvaisterre-One Arrest

By Gary Scott on February 22, 2026 at 7:43am

A local resident was arrested after police investigated reports of shots fired in the 400 block of South Mauvaisterre about 9 Saturday night.

Tynajah Lane of Jacksonville, no age, or address given, was arrested for home invasion, and aggravated assault.

Lane is being held at the Morgan County Jail.

Police say one shot had been fired inside the home, after Lane came inside. Lane was found by police and taken into custody without incident. No one was hit by the shot and there was no injury. There was also a report of a gun stolen at the home.

Police are asking for help from the public. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or police at 479-4630.