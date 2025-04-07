Sills says the Election was Expensive

Morgan County clerk Sherry Sills says the election last Tuesday went well, but she was disappointed with the turnout.

A little under 10-percent of the voters in the county turned out in a race that featured one battle for a Jacksonville aldermanic race, won by Terri Lashmett in the 3rd ward.

Sills says everyone handling the election did well.

She says she was short a few judges, but others stepped up and filled the gaps. The count was done well before 10 PM.

Sills says it is frustrating when you compare the cost to the effort

The board paid over $56-thousand for the election at the bi weekly meeting at the courthouse. Sills says there was a little confusion among voters with townships and precincts locations for races, but it all worked out.

There is an election lay off for nearly a year. The next election is the primary next March.

