Simmons Cancer Institute Accepting Applications for Internships

Applications for the 2022 summer lab internships at the Simmons Cancer Institute (SCI) at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Medicine are being accepted now through March 7th. According to this morning’s announcement, four positions will be awarded on a competitive basis to qualified undergraduate college students who plan a career in medicine or research with a focus on cancer.

SIU says the paid internship program provides hands-on experience for college undergraduates. Established in 2009, It is funded through Denim & Diamonds, the cancer institute’s annual gala to benefit cancer research, patient programs, and the needs of SCI’s patient population.

Three internships will be located at the School of Medicine in Springfield and one is based at SIU’s Carbondale campus. Housing is not provided. The anticipated dates for the 9-week internship program are June 6– August 5, 2022.

Qualified applicants will have completed their freshman year of college by June 2022 and will be entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year in fall 2022. Previous SCI interns are ineligible.

Applicants should submit a current college transcript, a resumé, and a personal statement describing current studies, activities, and future career goals.

These should be submitted as a PDF to Denise Kauffman at dkauffman98@siumed.edu. Applicants must also arrange to have two college instructors submit letters of reference directly to Denise prior to the deadline. For questions or additional information, call 217-545-2220.