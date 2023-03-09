Sinclair Local Affiliates WICS, KHQA Removed from Hulu

By Benjamin Cox on March 9, 2023 at 12:03pm

WICS Newschannel 20, KHQA, and other Sinclair-ABC Affiliates have been dropped by the platform Hulu.

In a letter issued by Sinclair Broadcasting today on their local news affiliates’ websites saying that the Disney-owned platform has removed them.

Sinclair says they were shocked and dismayed to have their local programming affiliates removed in the middle of active contract extension negotiations with no notice to customers.

Local Sinclair-owned affiliates remain available on local cable companies, satellite distributors, and other streaming platforms like YouTube TV and over the air.

Sinclair has asked Hulu users that consume local programming to contact their Support services by phone at 888-265-6650 or email them at support@hulu.com.