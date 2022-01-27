Single-Story Home Destroyed By Fire Near Barrow

A single-story home on West Barrow Road in rural Roodhouse was a total loss last night due to fire.

Roodhouse and White Hall Fire Departments responded to a fully involved structure fire just after 5PM yesterday on West Barrow Road. Flames were visible through the roof when first units arrived and heavy black smoke could be seen from Illinois Route 106.

It took approximately two and a half hours to knock down the blaze. Initial reports from the scene indicate their were no injuries, but a few family pets are believed to have perished inside the home.

This story is developing.