Single Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Meredosia Woman Early Friday

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 2, 2021 at 6:23am

A Meredosia woman has died due to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning.

Initial reports indicate that Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident in the 100 block of North Washington Street in Meredosia at approximately 12:45 am.

According to an announcement by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson late Friday night, the coroner’s office was called to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital just before 4:00 am for a report of a deceased female.

The female was identified as 42-year-old Holly Buss of Meredosia who was the driver in the single-car accident.

No details on the crash have been released as of press time by the Sheriff’s Office.