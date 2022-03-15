Single Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Pike County Man Wednesday

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood is asking the public to be alert on County highways after a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Pike County man last week.

According to a press release by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:21 pm last Wednesday, March 9th, Sheriff’s Deputies along with emergency medical services responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 100, south of 166th Avenue in Pearl Township.

Emergency responders discovered 36-year-old, Brad L. Eigenman of Rural Nebo in the vehicle and had died due to injuries sustained in the crash. The vehicle driven by Eigenman had struck a tree that had fallen across the roadway.

Sheriff Greenwood says it was “a tragic accident that could happen to anyone. Mr. Eigenman happened to be the person that was on traveling on that road at that time.”

Greenwood says “so many of Pike County’s Highways are surrounded by large trees. Always be alert when you are traveling on them, especially after dark.”